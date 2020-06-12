Bazaar Street in Bengaluru's Halasuru shut after positive COVID-19 case

This comes one day after the number of containment zones in the city went from 36 to 113 in the span of 10 days.

Bazaar Street in Bengaluru's Halasuru area was shut down on Friday morning after one positive case of COVID-19 was reported. A case was found in the first cross in Bazaar Street. The usually bustling Bazaar Street was deserted on Friday.

Shopkeepers in the area told TNM that they were informed about the case on Thursday night, and were asked to shut down all their stores by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Friday morning. Though there was speculation that there are three positive cases from the area, Dr Siddappaji, Health Officer (East) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said that there was one positive case confirmed for now.

An auto fitted with loudspeakers was seen making announcements asking people not to step out of their homes in the street.

Bazaar Street in Halasuru shut after a positive case of COVID-19 was found pic.twitter.com/P3IO86d4qr — Haripriya Suresh (@HaripriyaS_) June 12, 2020

“Please do not come out of your homes and maintain a physical distance of six feet from people around you. Senior citizens, children and pregnant women should not step outside without reason. From the perspective of public health, people should be careful. Let us unite to fight this disease,” is the announcement being made.

This comes one day after the number of containment zones in the city went from 36 to 113 in the span of 10 days. 106 COVID-19 cases were reported between June 7 and June 12 in the city. However, most of the zones like Halasuru have just one COVID-19 case each. The areas or houses nearby are marked as containment zones and there is nothing to panic, added officials.

Of the 6,245 coronavirus cases in the state, 581 are now from Bengaluru. The city recorded its highest increase in cases on Wednesday, when it saw 42 new cases, a majority of whom reported to hospitals with influenza-like illness symptoms. A total of 23 patients have died to COVID-19 in Bengaluru, 13 of which were reported in June alone.

The number of active cases currently in Karnataka is currently 3,195, and 2,976 patients have been discharged. 72 have died while 10 are admitted to ICUs.

As of June 11, 4.16 lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 4.02 lakh have returned negative. Currently, Yadgir is leading the state's COVID-19 burden with 626 active cases, followed by Udupi (619), Kalaburagi (503), Raichur (290) and Bengaluru Urban (258), among others. The total number of cases reported is highest in Udupi with 969 cases so far.

Bengaluru Urban has accounted for 23 deaths, followed by Kalaburagi (8), Bidar, Vijayapura, Davangere and Dakshina Kannada (6 each) and Chikkaballapura (3 each).