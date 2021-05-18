Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations to begin today on Play Store

The game is expected to launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices, and will be available to play in India only.

Atom GAMING

Pre-registrations for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, which is re-launching in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, will begin on the Play Store from Tuesday, May 18. The gameâ€™s South Korean developer Krafton said that there will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

To pre-register for the game, Krafton said users must click on the pre-register button on the Google Play Store, and that rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices, and will be available to play in India only.

Recently, the company on its social media accounts and its websites mentioned that the game is coming soon in India.Battlegrounds Mobile India will release exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

In September last year, the government blocked 118 mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation. Following the ban, PUBG Corporation -- a subsidiary of Krafton -- had said China''s Tencent Games would no longer be authorised to distribute the PUBG MOBILE franchise in India.

At that time, PUBG Corporation had said it will be taking on all publishing responsibilities within India. In November, PUBG Corporation said it was preparing to launch a new game for the Indian market.

"Developed by KRAFTON, the game will offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own e-sports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues," Krafton said in a statement earlier.

Krafton said it will collaborate with partners to build an e-sports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events.

"With privacy and data security being a top priority, Krafton will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here," it added.

In November last year, PUBG Corporation said it planned to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players. With its parent company Krafton, Inc, PUBG Corporation had said it planned to make investments worth $100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.