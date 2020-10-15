Batsmen crossing 5000 IPL runs shouldn’t be allowed to play: KL Rahul’s dig at Kohli

Rahul was taking part in an Instagram live with Kohli where he was asked what changes he would like to see in T20 cricket.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

In an Instagram Live with Virat Kohli, when asked about what he would like to change in the T20 format, K L Rahul jokingly replied that he would ask the Indian Premier League (IPL) to ban him (Kohli) and AB de Villiers (ABD) for RCB’s next game against his team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday and give the next batsman a chance after they both have played a certain number of deliveries. He also mentioned that if a batsman crosses 5000 runs, they shouldn’t be allowed to play (taking a dig at Kohli who is the fastest to 5000 IPL runs). The Instagram Live was organised by Puma India, where Kohli asked Rahul a series of questions related to T20s and IPL 2020.

Later, Rahul suggested on a serious note that batsmen should get more runs if they hit a six over 100 meters. "One rule that I can think of is, as a batter, if someone hits a six over 100m, he should be given more runs. I feel.” Kohli then answered the same question saying: "I am going to speak as a captain. As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, which could be a wrong call, or a waist-high full-toss, which could be a wrong call. We have seen this historically, how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket."

Concurring with Kohli's suggestion, Rahul said: "If that rule comes in, it is very good. You can give a team two reviews and say you can use it for whatever."

Kohli also asked Rahul about his first attempt at captaincy to which Rahul replied that he has learnt a lot playing under him and also MS Dhoni.

“Since it’s my first time as a captain, whatever I know about captaining is from the guys I have played under, including you and Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni). I have seen how you pull the team together. How you run the team and how you motivate them is what I’ve learned, and I’ve tried to do the same thing, while trying to stay as balanced as I can in victory and in loss.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore play the Kings XI Punjab on Thursday in Sharjah. While RCB are placed third, they will look to strengthen their position, whereas KXIP, who are languishing at the bottom, need to win every game from hereon if they wish to keep their playoff hopes alive.