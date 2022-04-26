Bar Council of Kerala takes objection to audio recordings leaked in Dileep case

The audios created a furore since there were snippets in the conversation about Manju Warrier, Dileep's former wife and actor and a crucial witness of the prosecution.

news Actor assault case

The Bar Council of Kerala has taken serious objection to the leakage of audio recordings in the actor assault case. A few recorded conversations allegedly between accused actor Dileep's lawyer and witnesses had come out last week, leading to media reports about the content. A complaint was made to the Bar Council by Dileep's advocates against the Crime Branch of Kerala police for the leakage. During a meeting called by the council to discuss the matter, it was decided to bring the complaint of Dileep's lawyers before the government, Reporter TV said.

The leaked conversations contained detailed briefings allegedly of one of the lawyers, coaching Anoop, Dileep's brother, on how to answer possible questions that would be asked of him during the trial. It created a furore since there were snippets in the conversation about Manju Warrier, Dileep's former wife and actor and a crucial witness of the prosecution. The person who is coaching can be heard asking the other person to lie that Manju Warrier would come home drunk when she was with Dileep.

The Crime Branch's case is that Dileep allegedly masterminded the attack against the survivor actor Bhavana, because she had divulged details of an affair between him and Kavya Madhavan to Manju.

Watch: Dileepâ€™s lawyer allegedly coaches Anoop to lie

The Bar Council had also received another complaint from Bhavana last month, seeking action against Raman Pillai, Dileep's advocate, for trying to sabotage the case by influencing witnesses. She had alleged that the advocates employed illegal actions, not suited for the profession. However, the advocate has given no explanation to the Council yet.

New developments rose in the case towards the end of last year when director Balachandrakumar, who is believed to have been once close to Dileep, made a few revelations concerning the accused actor. He also produced audio recordings in support of his statements, which prompted the police to ask the court for further investigation into the assault case.