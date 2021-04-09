Bank manager found dead inside office in Kerala's Kannur

The deceased is identified as Thrissur native Swapna KS.

news Death

A forty-two-year old manager of Canara bank at Kannur’s Kuthuparamba was on Friday discovered dead inside the office. The incident happened at the Canara Bank at Palathinkara in Kuthuparamba. According to police, the death is prima facie believed to be by suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Thrissur native Swapna KS. According to the police, the woman had come to the bank by 8.30 am on Friday. “There was no one else when she came to the bank. Later, when the Assistant Manager reached, she was discovered to have died by suicide inside the office,” said an official of Kuthuparamba police station.

As per the police, Swapna was found dead not in her cabin but inside the main hall of the bank. She is survived by a daughter, states police. The deceased had been living with her daughter at a rented house in Kuthuparamba.

After the inquest procedures, the body of the deceased has been moved to the Government Medical College at Pariyaram in Kannur district.

“At present, we have not found anything suspicious,” added the police officer.

