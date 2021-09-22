Bandi Sanjay threatens to seize KCR's farmhouse, hits out at 'family rule' in Telangana

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also addressed the rally in Kamareddy on Tuesday.

news Politics

With dances of dappu artists clad in saffron clothes and folk art performances, to large flexes, Kamareddy, a small town in Telangana, wore a saffron look on Tuesday to mark the 300 km milestone of state BJP chief and Karimnagar Member of Parliament (MP) Bandi Sanjay's padayatra (walkathon) across the state. Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressed the rally, extending his solidarity to Bandi Sanjay and the party cadre. The walkathon, titled Praja Sangrama Yatra (People’s Battle Yatra), was kicked off earlier in August from Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, Prakash Javadekar addressed the gathering and said that Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had gone back on his promises made before he came to power, and had brought a "family rule" in Telangana. Javadekar said, “People don't believe in KCR for whom the government is all about mera beta (my son) mera beti (my daughter) and mera damad (nephew). Thousands have turned to BJP's yatra as they have trust in BJP.” He also alleged that KCR was not working on the promise of employment for each family.

He alleged that no one except the CM's family got jobs in the last seven years while stating that there were no notifications despite 1 lakh retirements taking place in the last seven years. He asked the people to dethrone the TRS government, which “ruined the wishes” of the Telangana movement for statehood.

Bandi Sanjay too, attacked KCR and accused him of promoting family rule by offering positions to his family members. He said that wishes and hopes of women who played key roles in the movement had been ruined by KCR. Bandi Sanjay alleged that in the name of Telangana movement, KCR's daughter Kavitha Kalvakuntla has “ruined Bathukamma culture” and the family has spoiled the “Hindu-Sanathan” culture.

He said, “People have to rethink about the future of Telangana and bring BJP to power, which works for weaker sections and poor people who sacrificed for Telangana.” KCR's policies have ruined the lives of sugarcane farmers and paddy farmers in the district, he claimed, adding that KCR was changing his words on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers.

Bandi Sanjay threatened to seize KCR's farmhouse if the Dalita Bandhu scheme was not extended across the state and other communities were not given other welfare schemes as per the TRS’ poll promises. He said, “I will not step back from ploughing your farmhouse if you fail to keep up the promises.”

Bandi brushed off the ‘white challenge’ controversy over drug abuse in Telangana, stating that it is a mere attention diversion tactic being carried out by the Congress and TRS. Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday completed 300 km as part of his walkathon. Addressing public meetings during the padyatra, he is highlighting the TRS government's 'failures' on various fronts.