Bandh by Maoists in Telangana to release Varavara Rao incident-free, say police

Maoists have also sought withdrawal of Greyhounds, an elite commando force of the state police, from Telangana's forest areas.

The bandh, called by Maoists in Telangana on Saturday to reportedly seek the release of poet Varavara Rao and others from jail, was incident-free, a police official said. Maoists have also sought withdrawal of Greyhounds, an elite commando force of the state police, from Telangana's forest areas.

"No impact. No incidents so far," the official added. The bandh was called to reportedly demand the release of Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, along with others who have been detained in connection with the case.

Varavara Rao (81), who is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Mumbai since July 16, has been behind bars for about 22 months. He has approached a special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court seeking bail on medical grounds.

On the night of July 21, Maoists set fire to road-laying machines in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana. Last week, Maoists, including five members led by Bhaskar, a senior leader of the CPI (Maoist), had escaped after an exchange of fire with police in the forest areas of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Police have since intensified combing operations in the areas as Maoists, who once held power over a large area in Telangana, attempt to regain a foothold. Last week, the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Mahendar Reddy made a whirlwind aerial tour of the districts of Asifabad, Mulugu and Kothagudem to take stock of Maoist activities and movements.

Speaking to reporters, the DGP said that the top leadership of CPI (Maoist) was leading an “affluent lifestyle even as they made Adivasis scapegoats to their cause.”

The Elgar Parishad case is related to inflammatory speeches delivered at a conclave allegedly backed by Maoists. The conclave was held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, the police claimed, triggered violence in the city.

Meanwhile, the family of Varvara Rao informed the special NIA court earlier this week that the ailing poet was on his deathbed and sought his release on humanitarian grounds. The NIA, in its counter-affidavit, claimed that Rao was taking “undue benefit of the situation” in seeking bail “under the garb” of COVID-19 and his old age.

Inputs PTI