Balayya's slapping spree continues, actor-politician smacks ‘die-hard fan' in Andhra

The actor-politician who has a history of physically assaulting fans was campaigning for TDP for the upcoming municipal polls in Andhra Pradesh.

A couple of years ago, defending actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna's habit of physical assault, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh had said that fans “enjoy” and “yearn” for his slaps. In a warped justification, the director even called the whacking a gesture of love. On Friday, Balayya was yet again caught on camera slapping a young man who irked him unintentionally. Soon after the video went viral, the man, whom the TDP leader slapped at least twice, has ‘clarified’ that he is a “die-hard NBK fan” and is “honoured” to be touched by him.

Known for his short temper, Hindupur MLA Balakrishna has a history of recurring physical and verbal abuse against fans, journalists and supporters. This time, he was in his constituency of Hindupur, campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh, when he lost his cool at Somu, who seemed to have been recording Balakrishna’s video without his permission. As soon as Balakrishna slaps him, people around him tell Somu to stop recording. Balakrishna then insists that he delete whatever has been recorded so far, and goes on to slap him yet again.

Watch: Balakrishna slaps man who tried to record his video

‘Explaining’ the context of the incident, a video has been put out where Somu — a ‘die-hard fan’ of Balakrishna — is seen showing deep empathy towards the actor and his behaviour. Sporting a yellow TDP scarf, with his hands folded in front of him, Somu narrated his version of events with the intense earnestness of a child reciting multiplication tables.

Acknowledging that “our Balayya is campaigning without respite from morning till 8 pm” in the “very humid weather” in Hindupur, Somu said that while visiting his brother’s house, Balakrishna mistook him for an outsider and “mildly shoved me aside.” Periodically glancing to the side of the camera, Somu said, “We NBK fans do not mind such things. If opposition candidates see this through a political lens, they are the biggest fools. In his campaign today, Balakrishna did not shake hands with anyone. I am very happy and honoured that he touched me. Jai Balayya, Jai TDP.”

Watch: Fan reacts to being hit by Balakrishna

On countless occasions, Balakrishna has been caught on camera hitting or verbally abusing fans and journalists, for either moving too close to him, or trying to take photos or videos. He once chased and kicked his own party worker and ended up snatching and throwing his phone for daring to capture his visuals. He has also slapped unsuspecting fans who went close to him to take selfies.

Balakrishna, who is known even outside the Telugu states for outlandish action and dance sequences in some of his films, has also been controversial for making bizarre misogynistic remarks. In an old interview, actor Radhika Apte, who has worked in two exclusively Telugu films, both starring Balakrishna, had said that she did not wish to work further in the Telugu industry, calling it deeply patriarchal and male-dominated. “The way women are treated is unbearable,” she had said, adding that female actors were treated as insignificant on sets, while male actors were dealt with delicately because of their mood swings.

Read: Why Balakrishna and fans can't be allowed to think "pinching" women is cool

Balakrishna is the son of former Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao, and the brother-in-law of former CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. His daughter Brahmani Nandamuri is married to Nara Lokesh, Naidu's son and political heir.