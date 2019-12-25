Balakrishna's next with Boyapati Srinu put on hold?

Tollywood

The 106th movie of Nandamuri Balakrishna was launched earlier this month.

Actor Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu's next film which was launched earlier this month has been put on hold indefinitely, as per reports.

The movie, which was tentatively titled NBK 106, was the third collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu after Simhaa and Legend. Touted to be a commercial potboiler, the movie has been put on hold indefinitely, according to a report in Cinema Express. Balakrishna and Boyapati allegedly got into a tiff with the producer over budget and remuneration. As Balakrishna's last outing Ruler miserably failed at the box office, the producer of this movie had second thoughts about spending huge for it.

Sources told Cinema Express, "Following the dismal performance of Balakrishna's Ruler, Ravinder Reddy is in no mood to spend lavishly on NBK 106. That's not all, the producer has also asked the actor-director duo to take a pay cut and offered a profit-sharing deal to reduce the making costs. The duo was caught off guard by Ravinder's decision as the film was about to commence its principal shooting soon." The film's budget is reportedly a whopping Rs 70 Crore and it was expected to go on floors by February 2020.

Ruler, directed by KS Ravi Kumar, features Balayya playing dual roles in a story written by Paruchuri Murali. Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan are the female leads of the movie, The rest of the technical crew comprises of Chirantan Bhatt for music and Ram Prasad for cinematography. C Kalyan has produced Ruler under his banner Happy Movies.

Boyapati Srinu’s last film was Vinaya Vidheya Rama which released earlier this year. Ram Charan Teja and Kiara Advani played the lead pair in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film was bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner Dhanayya Entertainments. Despite negative reviews the movie had a decent run at the box office.

