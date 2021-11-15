Balakrishna looks fierce in trailer of Akhanda

The makers have also revealed that Akhanda is all set for theatrical release on December 2 in the Telugu states.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming film Akhanda released the film’s trailer on Sunday, November 14. The trailer was released at 7.09 pm on the official YouTube channel of DwarakaCreations, as earlier announced by the makers. Along with the trailer’s release, the makers have also revealed that Akhanda is all set for theatrical release on December 2, 2021 in the Telugu states. According to Dwaraka Creation, the production and post-production formalities for Akhanda are finished, and promotions for the film have begun.

Releasing the trailer on social media, Dwaraka Creations tweeted saying, “MASS MADNESS has begun! Here's the MASSive #AkhandaTrailerRoar #NandamuriBalakrishna garu In Mass Avatar. Roaring on Big Screens from 02/12/2021.” With this movie, Balakrishna and Boyapati have collaborated for the third time,after Simha and Legend, both of which were box office hits in the Telugu states. Now, for the third collaboration as well, Balakrishna’s fans hold high expectations.

The trailer for Akhanda presents Balakrishna in two different shades, as a common man and also in the get up of Aghora, a form of the Hindu god Shiva. In the movie, Srikanth is also playing the role of a villain, and is presented in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie has Pragya Jaiswal playing a lead character, and Jagapati Babu will also play a significant role in Akhanda.

As for the technical crew, C Ram Prasad has done the camera work, while S Thaman composed music for the movie and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao has done the editing. The movie is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy on behalf of Dwaraka Creations.

Apart from Akhanda, Balakrishna is also busy hosting a talk show on Aha, a Telugu OTT platform. The show, titled Unstoppable with NBK, began streaming on Diwali and has aired two episodes so far.

Watch the trailer of Akhanda here: