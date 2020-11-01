Balakrishna begins shooting for upcoming film with Boyapati Srinivas

The actor and director have previously collaborated for ‘Simha’ and ‘Legend’.

Flix Tollywood

Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinivas's next project, which has been tentatively titled NBK 106, was officially launched last year. Having delivered hits like Simha and Legend, the duo of Balakrishna and Boyapati has reunited for another commercial film.

After a brief break due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Balakrishna has returned to the sets of the action entertainer and has resumed shooting. The current schedule, which commenced on Thursday in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, is planned for a month.

Confirming the news, the director was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying, “Yes, we have started shooting from today (Thursday), with all precautions.” Boyapati said the shooting was in progress in Hyderabad, near RFC. “We want to have a long schedule,” he added.

While the makers are yet to announce the female lead, the director told DC that they have finalised Malayalam actor Prayaga Martin as the female lead. Earlier, Catherine Tresa was being considered for the role, but she opted out for certain reasons, following which the filmmakers were scouting for a suitable actor.

It may be noted here that Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinivas are teaming up for the third time after Simha and Legend turned out to be hits. NBK 106 is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his banner. Balakrishna is reported to play dual roles in this film, which will be an additional treat for his fans.

It may be noted here that Balayya’s last film to release was Ruler, directed by KS Ravi Kumar. KS Ravikumar directed the film with the story written by Paruchuri Murali. The film was produced by C Kalyan under his banner Happy Movies. Ruler turned out to be a box office dud, following which Balayya is looking to score a big hit this time.

Boyapati Srinivas’s last film to release was Vinaya Vidheya Rama, bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments. The film’s crew included Devi Sri Prasad for music. While Kiara Advani played the female lead, the star cast also included Sneha, Vivek Oberoi and Prashanth playing pivotal roles.

