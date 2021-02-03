Balabhaskar's death: CBI rules out conspiracy, says it was an accident

Meanwhile, CBI has taken a case against Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Shoby for misleading the probe with false information.

news Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been probing the suspicious death of Kerala musician Balabhaskar and his daughter two years ago, told a Thiruvananthapuram court that his death was caused by accident and that there was no foul play. Submitting the chargesheet, the CBI also told the court that the car accident was â€˜not caused intentionallyâ€™, reports the Times of India.

It was in September 2018 that Balabhaskar and family, who were travelling from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram, met with an accident. His two-year-old daughter Thejaswini died on the spot, while Balabhaskar died a week later in hospital. Though the case was initially probed by the Crime Branch, the CBI took over the case last year. There were various conspiracy theories alleging that his death has links to gold smuggling.

However, the CBI ruled out these allegations in its chargesheet and told the court that rash and negligent driving caused the accident. The investigation agency also added that it was the late singerâ€™s friend Arjun who was driving the car at the time of the accident. Arjun had earlier reportedly given a statement that Balabhaskar was driving the car during the accident. Arjun has been booked for negligent driving and endangering life by negligent acts, reports TOI.

Meanwhile, CBI has taken a case against Kalabhavan Shoby, a Malayalam actor, for misleading the probe with false information. Shoby had claimed he was an eye-witness and had said that the death was a â€˜deliberate murderâ€™. He had claimed that a gang of quotation workers reached the Pallipuram National Highway and broke the windows of the musicianâ€™s vehicle. He had also alleged that PS Sarith, a key accused in the controversial gold smuggling case, was spotted at the accident site.

Shoby has been booked under sections 193 (punishment for false evidence) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reports The Hindu.

The CBIâ€™s finding is reportedly similar to the Crime Branch, which had initially investigated the case and had ruled out any foul play. The case was handed over to CBI on the appeal by the late singerâ€™s family.