Bala part of Mammootty’s ‘Bilal’

The actor had also played an important role in the prequel movie ‘Big B’.

Flix Mollywood

The groundwork for the Big B sequel, titled Bilal, has begun and is proceeding at a good speed. In fact, Gopi Sundar has begun composing the tunes for the film and has posted a picture with director Amal Neerad on his social media page confirming the news.

Big B starred Mammootty in the lead role and its sequel will also have him as the hero. Recently, it has been confirmed that Bala, who played one of Mammootty’s brothers in Big B, has inked a deal to star in the sequel as well. Unni R in association with Suhas and Sharfu of Varathan fame will be penning the script for Bilal. Reports are that Mamtha Mohandas, who was part of the first film, is also in talks to play a role in the film but it has not been confirmed yet.

Big B had veteran actor Nafisa Ali playing an important role. The others in supporting roles included Manoj K Jayan, Bala, Sumit Naval, Shereveer Vakil, Pasupathy and Vijayaraghavan. The technical crew of Big B comprised Sameer Thahir for cinematography, Alphons Joseph for composing music for songs and Gopi Sundar for background score and Vivek Harshan for editing.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s The Priest, which is being directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko, is in the making. It is a thriller that has impressed the star so much that he allotted dates for it pushing back other projects in the pipeline. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with producer-filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space despite being in the film industry for years. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

