Amid the concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana Wakf Board announced that there will be no Eid-ul-Adha congregations in Eidgahs across Telangana for Bakrid festival.

The state Wakf board allowed for prayers in mosques with certain restrictions while advising the devotees to offer prayers from their homes.

The Board has issued a set of guidelines in view of the festival. The board said, ”Eid prayers at Eidgahs are not permitted since congregational prayers can cause spread of coronavirus."

The board has also maintained that only 50 Musallis (those who come for prayers) shall be permitted to offer prayers at a time in the masjid (mosque) by following at least two metres physical distance.

It has advised the organisers to carry out a second round of prayers if there are heavy crowds at mosques.

The mosque committees were directed to advise senior citizens and children below 10 years not to come to mosques for Eid prayers. Those suffering from cold, fever, cough and comorbidities like diabetes and blood pressure have also been urged to pray at home.

The Wakf Board also advised ‘imams’ to keep their Eid sermons brief.

Meanwhile, authorities have also advised people to take all precautions during purchase and sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid. They were urged to avoid visiting public places to buy sheep or goats and instead avail the facility provided by officials in every town by earmarking a place on the outskirts for sale and purchase of the animals.

The authorities have also appealed to people to avoid animal sacrifice on the roads and in public places. For sacrifice of cattle, people have been advised to make use of slaughterhouses which will remain open on all three days of Eid (August 1 to 3).

