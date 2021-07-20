Bakrid holiday and relaxations announced to help traders: Kerala govt tells SC

The Kerala government on Monday, July 19, issued an order changing the official holiday for the Bakrid festival to Wednesday, July 21. Earlier, in the government calendar, the holiday was on July 20, Tuesday. The order by Principal Secretary KR Jyothilal states that all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions and all institutions under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 will continue to function on Tuesday.

The Kerala government has been facing criticism for announcing relaxations for Bakrid and late on Monday, the Kerala government informed the Supreme Court that COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed for three days in the state, from July 18 to 20, to ease the economic troubles of traders who were expecting good sales on Bakrid. Earlier on Monday, July 19, the apex court asked the state government to file its response about the three-day relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

There was a lot of controversy over the relaxations, with the opposition and the Indian Medical Association condemning the governmentâ€™s move. However, a lot of traders' organisations had been protesting, asking the government to permit them to open shops on all days. Non-essential shops were allowed to open only on alternative days in the state, which was opposed by the traders.

"The traders were expecting that the Bakrid sales would alleviate their misery to a certain extent. They have stocked up the goods for this purpose early. The organization of traders started to agitate against the stringent curbs implemented in the LSGIs and declared that they will open shops all over the state flouting the regulations," Kerala government told the Supreme Court, reports Live Law.

As part of the ease of lockdown restrictions, the state government allowed textiles, footwear shops, jewellery, fancy stores, shops selling home appliances and electronic items, all types of repairing shops and shops selling essential items to open on July 18, 19 and 20 from 7 am to 8 pm in category A, B and C areas. In D category areas, these shops can function only on July 19. Kerala has been divided into four categories â€” A, B, C, D â€” depending on the test positivity rate (TPR), which refers to the percentage of people in a group testing positive for the virus and indicates the rate of transmission.