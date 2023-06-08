Bajrang Punia says wrestlers hopeful of justice as govt seeks time till June 15

Asked about the wrestlers' demand for Singh's arrest, Thakur said the investigation will be completed and a charge sheet will be filed by June 15.

After a lengthy meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Wednesday that the government has asked for time till June 15 to give the status of the investigation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that the protesting wrestlers are hopeful of getting justice.



The development came after the Sports Minister invited the wrestlers to his residence for "fresh talks".



"Our protest will continue... The government has asked for time till June 15. We are hopeful of a favourable outcome. If the government fails to deliver the outcome in the given time, we will discuss it with our seniors and plan the future course of action," Bajrang told IANS.



Apart from Bajrang, wrestler Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian were also present in the meeting with Thakur.



"The government has asked for time till June 15 for the police investigation to complete. It has agreed on most of our proposals related to wrestling. Now, we will keep these proposals in front of the farmers' unions, women's unions, our seniors and khap panchayats. So, we won't have any protest till June 15 but our 'movement' against the WFI chief will continue," Sakshi told IANS.



Earlier, the wrestlers had met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence a few days back. However, they found the meeting "inconclusive".



Notably, the country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging that he sexually harassed women grapplers, including a minor.



So far, two FIRs have been lodged against the WFI President.

Speaking after the meeting, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said all the decisions were taken unanimously at the meeting, adding that the wrestlers had also demanded the withdrawal of cases against various academies and sportspersons as well as not allowing Singh and his associates to participate in the election process.

"They (wrestlers) have demanded that the investigation (into the charges against the WFI chief) should be concluded and a charge sheet be filed by June 15. WFI elections will be held by June 30," Thakur told reporters