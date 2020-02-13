Bajrang Dal's Valentine's Day plan: Round up couples, observe Pulwama Martyrs' Day

The right-wing group has warned that couples found in public places and malls on February 14 in Hyderabad will be rounded up.

news Moral policing

Warning couples against venturing out and celebrating the ‘poisonous culture’ of Valentine’s Day, Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), announced that February 14 should be observed as ‘Pulwama Martyrs Day’ in memory of the slain CRPF soldiers, who were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on the same day last year.

Members of the Bajrang Dal stated that on Friday, in over 25 locations across Hyderabad, including LB Nagar, Abids, Secunderabad, Indira Park, Moosapet, and Bowenpally, they will gather and pay their respects to the slain soldiers. The members have said they will then keep a vigil on couples at public places and round them up.

Speaking to TNM, Bajrang Dal state convenor Subash Chander said, “Valentine’s Day is a poisonous western culture which is spreading in our country and morally corrupting the youth. Several youngsters are spoiling their lives because of these western concepts. This foreign culture is deviating our youth.”

The couples will be then asked to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

“If we find any couple on February 14 on roads, we will ask them why they are roaming outside and call their parents. The couple will also be offered counselling sessions and then we will make them honour the slain soldiers by offering flowers and praising the soldiers,” Subash added.

The right-wing group claimed that they have planned the ‘Pulwama Martyrs’ Day’ in more than 150 centres in the state.

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal took a rally from VHP’s office in Koti to Andhra Bank crossroads and burnt Valentine’s Day greeting cards to protest against the ‘invasive’ culture.

Bajrang Dal had already warned of creating ruckus at malls, pubs, restaurants and coffee shops if establishments promote Valentine’s Day with special offers in order to “lure” couples.

“Valentine’s Day is being promoted by these pubs and hotels for their business. They have commercialized it for profit, so we have already given them letters warning them against the celebrations,” Subash said.