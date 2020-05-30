Bajrang Dal leader booked for assault, forcing minor to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in Karnataka

The Vittala police in Bantwala taluk have registered a case and are investigating.

news Crime

A 25-year old Bajrang Dal leader in Bantwala taluk was booked on charges of threatening and assaulting a boy and forcing him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The accused Dinesh is reportedly a leader of the Bajrang Dal. Along with him were minors, one aged 17, and two others aged 16 years old. The three minor boys have also been booked by the police, Deccan Herald reported.

The incident occurred in communally sensitive Bantwal taluk a few days ago. After a video of the incident was spread widely on social media, the victim along with his parents filed a complaint with the Vittala police on Thursday. Reports say that the boy did not tell anyone about the attack, but when the video went viral, his parents decided to act.

Based on the complaint received, a case was registered at Vittala police station against Bajrang Dal leader Dinesh of Kanyana and the three minor boys.

The four had allegedly accosted the victim, who is a PUC student and hails from Kudtamugeru village, at a school ground and threatened to kill him if he did not chant the slogan, police said.

Daiji world reported that the boy was forced to sit on a motorcycle at Kadumath High School where he was allegedly attacked and faced death threats.

The boy was forced to chant "Jai Sri Ram" by the four accused who also took money from him, the police reportedly added.

Bantwala has seen several communally-charged incidents in the past. Recently, a rescue mission took a communal turn when BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje tweeted that the Muslim people who were trying to rescue someone from a suicide attempt were actually trying to murder him.

Read: Muslim men rescue man from Netravati river, their attempt portrayed as communal violence

With PTI inputs.