Bajrang Dal disrupts college garba event in Madhya Pradesh, raises ‘love jihad’ bogey

“Does the Constitution not allow Muslims to participate in their college events, be it garba or anything else?” asked the uncle of one of the youths who was arrested.

news Controversy

Activists of the Bajrang Dal created a ruckus at a garba pandal of a private college in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, barging into the premises and objecting to the participation of people from the Muslim community at the event. According to the Indian Express, the group handed over four people to the police, alleging that they were flouting COVID-19 norms and that the event promoted “love jihad.” It is to be noted that the term ‘love jihad’ is a conspiracy theory spread by right-wing extremists who claim that Muslim men deliberately marry Hindu women to convert them to Islam. However, there is no such term under Indian law.

The four Muslim youths were taken into custody by the police on the charge of fear of disrupting public peace. The police also registered a case against the organisers for allowing more than a permissible number of people on the occasion.

The four youths were taken into custody on Sunday night after activists of the Bajrang Dal created ruckus at the event, and asked why ‘non-Hindus are being allowed to participate,’ eye-witnesses claimed. Garba dance is organised in different pandals during the ongoing Navratri festival. A video put out on social media shows the four youths being rounded up and pushed by Bajrang Dal activists.

"They (the four youths) were arrested under CrPC section 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) from a private college campus in Gandhi Nagar area during garba," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parag Jain told PTI. All of them were sent to jail on Monday for fear of disrupting public peace, he said.

The uncle of one of the four arrested youths released a video on Monday, asking why his nephew was arrested just for participating in an event arranged by his college. “Does the Constitution not allow Muslims to participate in their college events, be it garba or anything else?” he asked. He alleged that activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad singled out the Muslim youths and called the police on them.

Sajid Shah, uncle of one of the accused who was booked by @SP_Indore_west last night for participating in Garbha Nights, has released a video saying, "My nephew had gone to participate in an event organised by his college. Can't a Muslim student participate his College's event?" pic.twitter.com/GqMHyF61go — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) October 11, 2021

Bajrang Dal's local coordinator Tarun Devda filed a complaint with Gandhi Nagar police station alleging that the administration had given permission for inviting only 800 people to the garba pandal but the organisers turned it into a commercial event and sold tickets. Nearly 2,000-3000 people were given entry to participate in the programme, he alleged. Devda also alleged a large number of persons belonging to a particular community were especially present in the programme.

On the basis of Devda’s complaint, a case under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against college management's Akshay Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesman Ameenul Khan Suri attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on the arrest of four youths. “Why can't people belonging to different religions participate in each other's festivals in MP? Police and administration should follow the Constitution of the country,” he said.

With inputs from PTI