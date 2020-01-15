Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in India starting at Rs 1 lakh

The company expects to deliver the scooters by the end of this month, starting with Pune and Bengaluru.

Money Electric Scooter

Bajaj Auto has launched its first electric scooter under the Chetak brand bringing back nostalgic memories of the Bajaj Chetak scooters that once ruled the Indian roads. The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has been launched in two models, Urbane and Premium. The company is accepting bookings for the vehicle on a payment of Rs 2,000.

The company expects to deliver the scooters by the end of this month, starting with Pune and Bengaluru. The indicated price of this scooter is Rs 1 lakh, ex-showroom.

The technical details of the scooter include a 4kWmotor which is capable of developing a peak torque of 16Nm. The battery is an IP67-rated 3kWh (48V, 60.3AH) lithium-ion powerhouse. The battery can be charged using a 15amp electrical outlet, normally found in houses. It takes about five hours to charge the battery to full power, while in one hour, it can go up to 25% from zero.

Bajaj Auto offers to install the charger at the customers’ location and the cost is included in the price of the scooter. The battery can last up to 70,000 Kms of running after which you will have to go in for a replacement.

The body of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is made of sheet metal. The digital instrument console has bezels around it and the headlamp and indicators are all LED. Other features include reverse riding mode, keyless ignition and regenerative braking system. There are two speed modes, Eco and Sport and the range is 96Kms in the first and 85Kms in the latter.

Keeping with the times Bajaj Auto has developed a dedicated app for the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, which can keep the owner informed of the charge status, remaining range and location. Also, the owner will be notified in case of an unauthorised movement, charge start/complete/stop and accident/defects.

The scooter comes with a three-year or 50,000 Kms warranty. The company plans to release the electric scooters in two cities to start with, Pune and Bangalore. The Ex-showroom price of the scooter of Rs 1 lakh indicated above is for these two cities and it is for the Urbane model. The Premium model of the scooter will cost you an additional Rs 15,000.