'Badhaai Ho' Telugu remake with Naga Chaitanya dropped?

Boney Kapoor had bought the southern remake rights of the film.

Flix Tollywood

Boney Kapoor, one of the well-known producers in Bollywood, forayed into the Tamil film industry with the Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai and tasted success. Following his entry into Kollywood, the producer was keen on creating a mark in the Telugu film industry as well.

He had acquired the southern language remake rights of the film Badhaai Ho, a comedy-drama directed by Amit Sharma. The Bollywood flick Badhaai Ho, released in the year 2018, turned out to be one of the biggest hits of that year. It was said that Boney Kapoor would be teaming up with ace Telugu producer Dil Raju to remake the film, with plans to rope in Naga Chaitanya to reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role.

However, we now hear from sources that the remake will not be taking shape as both the producer and actor are not interested in it anymore. Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju are currently producing the Pink Telugu remake titled Vakeel Saab, which has the Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Sriram Venu is directing the film. The star cast of this social thriller includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

In the meantime, Naga Chaitanya will be completing the Shekar Kammula directorial Love Story which is under progress. Expectations on this Naga Chaitanya – Sai Pallavi starrer has been rising ever since its announcement. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner. We hear that the film is a romantic tale of a boy and girl moving into the city from the village and what ensues further.

In Love Story, Naga Chaitanya plays a Hyderabadi youngster and will be speaking the Telangana dialect, which is another first in his career. He underwent special training to get his accent perfect, we hear. Pavan, a product of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story was originally scheduled for release on April 2 but due to coronavirus lockdown, its release has been postponed.

(Content provided by Digital Native)