Baburaj, Swetha Menon starrer 'Black Coffee' release date announced

Also in the cast are Lal, Sunny Wayne, Oviya, Lena, Rachana Narayanankutty and Sudheer Karamana

Flix Mollywood

Theatres across Kerala have reopened recently after the coronavirus lockdown and movie buffs are slowly and steadily flocking in to catch their favorite new releases. Of course, there is a steady line up for films waiting to hit the silver screens. The good news for hardcore film buffs is that Black Coffee is all set to hit the marquee on February 19. Interestingly, Black Coffee is a spin-off of the 2011 hit film Salt N Pepper. While some of the characters from Salt N Pepper are retained for Black Coffee, some new characters are also added to make the narrative interesting.

The main characters in Black Coffee will be Baburaj playing Cook Babu, Lal appearing as Kalidasan and Swetha Menon as Maya. Also in the cast are Sunny Wayne, Oviya, Lena, Rachana Narayanankutty and Sudheer Karamana. Black Coffee will be all about Cook Babu moving into an apartment where four women live and the story moves forward from there.

The new characters introduced in Black Coffee will be Sunny Wayne and Oviya. In this film, Sunny Wayne will be seen playing a wannabe filmmaker. The technical crew of this film includes James Chris as the cinematographer and Bijibal for music composition.

According to the film’s director, Black Coffee is a spin-off of Salt N Pepper as food plays the central character in it. Explaining about the film, Baburaj had told in an interview to the Times of India earlier, “The story begins when my character in Salt n Pepper, home cook Babu, leaves Kalidasan's home after he marries Maya. He turns insecure as he continues to be a chronic bachelor, a bhrahmachari who is shy around women. He feels Kalidasan has no affection towards him anymore.”

It may be noted here that Salt N Pepper, released in 2011, was one of the biggest hits in the Malayalam film industry. The film turned out to be a sleeper hit that year with the collections reaching Rs 5.1 crore from 50 days of its release in the Kerala box office. The trailer was released last year raking up the expectation levels bringing back the characters in the iconic movie.

While Baburaj is expecting the release of Black Coffee, he is also waiting eagerly for the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is directed by Priyadarshan and is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment on a very high budget. Mohanlal plays the titular role in this flick, which is touted to be historical.

Cinematographer Tirru is cranking the camera for this venture. The film’s release got delayed event further with the outbreak of the pandemic. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is set for release next year.

(Content provided by Digital Native)