Babiya, Kerala’s ‘vegetarian’ crocodile dies in Ananthapura temple pond

Visuals show Babiya the crocodile in a closed casket, with garlands of flowers wrapped around its head.

Babiya, a crocodile that lived in the Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple’s pond in a small village called Ananthapura, in Kasaragod district, died on Sunday, October 9. Babiya had lived in the temple pond for around 75 years and became famous as many claimed she was a ‘vegetarian’ crocodile. Following its death, people paid floral tributes to Babiya. Visuals show the crocodile in a closed casket, with garlands of flowers wrapped around its head.

“Most of the time she appears when we call her name. In the last few days, she did not surface when we called out for her with her daily feed. The death happened yesterday (October 9), the reason is unknown,” a temple official told TNM. Though there have been rumours before too about Babiya’s death, they had turned out to be fake.

The temple is known as the moolasthanam, the original source, of the Sri Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram and residents believe that Babiya is a messenger of Lord Padmanabhan.

When TNM visited the temple earlier, the temple officials told us that Babiya, is fed the temple’s prasadam twice a day. Chandra Prakash, a temple staff used to feed Babiya in the morning and then afternoon. He said that he fed her 1 kg rice every day and would sometimes place rice balls right into her mouth. “She is not fed meat; she doesn’t even attack the fishes in the lake,” Chandra Prakash had said.

Temple priests have said over the years that they take a dip in the lake, without fearing an attack from Babiya. The crocodile used to mostly live in a cave which is also considered divine, according to the temple legend. The temple’s legend is that Lord Vishnu appeared as a boy in front of a sage named Divakara Muni Vilwamangalam Swamy and eventually the boy disappeared into the cave.

TNM had also spoken to Anirban Chaudhuri, a crocodile expert, who had said that crocodiles are intelligent animals and they are true survivors.

“Given a choice, a crocodile would always go for its natural diet, but it is also important to understand that they are great survivors and are known to be hardy animals. Therefore, it is likely that the crocodile in the temple pond is primarily feeding on the fishes there and is consuming rice as part of a conditioned behavior. The rice balls fed to it twice a day will supplement its meal,” he said.