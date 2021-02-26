'Baahubali' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad to script multilingual 'Sita - The Incarnation'

The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

KV Vijayendra Prasad, the popular screenwriter from the south who is widely known for penning Baahubali series is all set to write the upcoming multilingual film Sita- The Incarnation. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will take the audience on a VFX-based journey of "India's mythological magnum opus."

Following that success of Baahubali, KV Vijayendra Prasad went on to pen the Hindi period flick Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Tamil film Mersal, which had Vijay in the lead. This prolific writer has also worked on other films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The writer is currently associated with the biggie Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, which again is directed by his son SS Rajamouli. He is also penning the story of the biopic on the life of actor-politician J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role which is being directed by AL Vijay.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has Ram Charan playing the role Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film with the latter apparently playing their mentor.

On the technical crew roped in for the project, we hear that MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

While Thalaivi is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. Arvind Swami has been roped in to play the role of former Tamil Nadu CM and legendary star MGR, who played an important role in the political career of Jayalalithaa. There are already reports doing the rounds that actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha Poorna, Madhoo and Sathyaraj will be playing crucial roles. GV Prakash has been roped in to compose music, Nirav Shah will work the camera.

KV Vijayendra Prasad will be working on a Kannada movie soon. Sources in the know say that Manoj Puttur and the director had met in Hyderabad recently during which they discussed a story. Touted to be a high-budget film, it will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, say sources.