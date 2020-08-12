Tollywood director SS Rajamouli on Wednesday announced that he and his family have tested negative for the coronavirus. The Baahubali franchise director said that his family would soon donate plasma, if they had developed the required antibodies.

Elated over the medical report, Rajamouli tweeted, “Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us… Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation!” (sic).

Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us...

Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation! August 12, 2020

Earlier on July 29, Rajamouli had announced that he and his family members had tested positive for the coronavirus. Rajamouli is widely recognised for his films-- Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

With Rajamouli contracting the coronavirus, work for his upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), which is slated to be released on January 8, 2021, was affected. Roudram Ranam Rudhiram stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris among others. In the film, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the roles of two characters based on Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively. It is touted to be a fictional drama set in the pre-Independence era.

Rajamouli had recently announced that following the completion of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, he would be working with superstar Mahesh Babu. The film will go on the floors in 2022, and will be produced by KL Narayana.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Telangana recorded 1,897 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths. The death toll stands at 654. The state presently has 22, 596 active cases. Of the total active cases, 15,534 cases are in home isolation or institutional isolation.

According to the bulletin, of the 6,65,847 total sample tests conducted in the state, 22,972 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The state is conducting as many as 17,934.5 tests per million. Telangana has 39 testing laboratories and 323 rapid antigen testing centres and at least 1,221 sample test results are awaited.