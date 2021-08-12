B’luru media school offers free introductory courses, paid masterclasses for creative skills

On the platform, DJP media said users can sign up for free, go through free courses and can even share their work and get feedback from a team of trainers and professionals.

Atom Education

Bengaluru-based media school DJP media launched a social platform to help people learn creative skills like music production, film making, beat making and more. As part of this, DJP will be offering free introductory courses for those who want to get started with learning a creative skill, as well as paid masterclasses for those who wish to hone those skills.

The platform doesn’t have a trial period, and allows users to sign up for free without a subscription. DJP media said users can sign up for free, interact with other members of the community, go through free courses and can even share their work and get feedback from a team of trainers and professionals.

On the free courses, the Q&A sections are moderated by DJP’s trainers. The masterclasses, on the other hand, are conducted by professionals, and will be in subjects such as music production, beat making and filmmaking.

The masterclasses will be eight sessions taught by working professionals over a month, and will be over Zoom. DJP said students have access to a private classroom on the platform where they can view recordings of their classes, share projects and files or just talk about ideas and ask questions with other students in their class. A masterclass is priced at Rs 10,000.

Dawn Philip, Founder, DJP Media, said, “We believe in not just teaching but creating learning experiences for our users and that starts with changing the way we learn online. On our platform we encourage users to not just watch courses but to ask questions, share their work and get involved in discussions. No barriers, no paywalls, no trial periods, just meaningful learning.”

The platform hit 2,000 users a few weeks after launching and said it is on track to hit around 10,000 users and nearly 100 courses by the end of 2021.