B Dayananda is new Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police

CH Pratap Reddy, the incumbent Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru, has been transferred and appointed as the DGP of Internal Security Division.

news News

B Dayananda, a seasoned police officer holding the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru city. The decision was announced on Tuesday, May 30 via a transfer order issued by the state government.

B Dayananda, a 1994 batch officer, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and hails from Ranebennur in Haveri district. He previously served as the Joint Commissioner of Police, responsible for Crime and Traffic in Bengaluru City.

The government has promoted MA Saleem, who held the position of Special Commissioner (Traffic) in Bengaluru City, to the post of Director General of Police (DGP), overseeing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units, and Economic Offences in Bengaluru.

CH Pratap Reddy, the incumbent Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru, has been transferred and appointed as the DGP of the Internal Security Division. KV Sharath Chandra, the ADGP of CID, has been appointed as the ADGP of Intelligence, replacing B Dayananda.