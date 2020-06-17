‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy remains critical post cardiac arrest

Sachy has been on ventilator support at the Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur since he was admitted at 2 am on Tuesday.

Malayalam writer-director KR Sachidanandan, known in the industry as Sachy, continues to be on ventilator support. He was admitted to the Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur at 2 am on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old’s health condition remains critical after he suffered a cardiac arrest and hypoxic brain damage (when the brain doesn’t get enough oxygen). He has been on mechanical ventilator support in the critical care unit of the hospital for over 36 hours now.

“His condition remains the same (very critical) and we cannot make a prognosis now. We also remain unsure of what triggered the massive cardiac arrest that he suffered as he was brought in to Jubilee Mission,” Dr Benny Joseph, CEO of Jubilee Mission told TNM

According to his first medical report, Sachy suffered a cardiac arrest after he underwent a total hip replacement surgery in another hospital in Thrissur, from where he was rushed to Jubilee Mission. His medical report stated that he is neurologically obtunded (less than full alertness or altered levels of consciouness, typicall because of a medical condition or coma) and that his CT indicated damage to the brain.

Sachy started off as a writer in the Malayalam film industry before shifting to direction. Together with writer Sethunath, Sachy made several films such as Chocolate - starring Prithviraj, Roma, Jayasurya, Remya Nambeessan etc. They went on to write movies such as Robin Hood, Make Up Man, Seniors etc but stopped collaborating after the failure of their film Doubles.

His first film as director is the Prithviraj starrer Anarkali which released in 2015. The 48-year-old shot to fame after his latest film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon which is being remade in other languages.