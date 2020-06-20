â€˜Ayyappanum Koshiyumâ€™ director Sachy cremated with state honours on Friday

The 48-year-old filmmaker passed away on Thursday at Thrissurâ€™s Jubilee Mission hospital.

Writer-director Sachy was cremated with full state honours at the Ravipuram crematorium in Kochi on Friday.

Apart from close relatives, several notable personalities from the Malayalam film fraternity attended the funeral. This includes actors Prithviraj, Kunjacko Boban, Suresh Krishna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mukesh, Lal, directors Ranjith, Lal Jose, Major Ravi and others.

Sachy's body was placed at the Advocates' Chamber at the High Court Junction in Kochi. The writer-director who debuted as a script writer with the film Chocolate had practised criminal and constitutional law at the Kerala High Court in Kochi for eight years, prior to his entry in the film industry.

Sachy teamed up with Sethunath and the two script writers delivered many hits including Chocolate, Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors etc. They split with the film Doubles which failed to do well at the box-office.

Following this, Sachy debuted as a director with the Prithviraj starrer Anarkali. With Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Sachy entered the big league. The action thriller starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon is so far the highest grossing film of 2020 pre lockdown. It is being remade in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, with actors Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja essaying the mail characters in Telugu. Actor John Abraham has bought the filmâ€™s Hindi remake rights.

Sachy passed away on Thursday at Thrissurâ€™s Jubilee Mission hospital. His condition was critical and he was placed on life support for over two days following a hip replacement surgery that he underwent on Tuesday. The writer was brought into Jubilee Mission after he suffered brain damage. The complication arose after blood supply to his brain was cut off. He also suffered a massive cardiac arrest.