'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' to be remade in Tamil

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon played the title roles in the Malayalam film.

The Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, released earlier this year, had received a lot of positive reviews. Following this, the Tamil remake rights of this flick have been bagged by producer Kathiresan, who has made critically acclaimed films such as Aadukalam and Jigarthanda.

The producer is known for his penchant for good scripts. Both Aadukalam and Jigarthanda had bagged several awards and were box office success as well. Jigathanda, it may be mentioned here, won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize besides a host of awards such as Filmfare Awards South for Best Supporting Actor for Bobby Simha.

Aadukalam, on the other hand, won six National awards - Best Director, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Choreography and Special Jury Award. It also won five Filmfare South Awards.

After making two critically acclaimed films, the producer now has the remake rights of one of the most successful films in the Malayalam film industry.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum has Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the title roles. While Biju Menon played the character Ayappan Nair, a policeman, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien, who had put in 16 years of service. Director Ranjith also played an important role as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is about the two heroes in loggerheads over several issues that began with one person's arrest by the other. Sachy (Sachy – Sethu) directed this film. It may be noted here that Sachy, Prithviraj and Biju Menon have earlier teamed up for Anarkali in 2015. Jakes Bejoy composed the tunes for this flick with Sudeep Elamon cranking the camera and Ranjan Abraham roped in for editing. The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion.

