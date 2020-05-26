â€˜Ayyappanum Koshiyumâ€™ to be remade in Hindi, John Abraham buys rights

The film is also being remade in Tamil and Telugu by others.

Flix Bollywood

The Malayalam action thriller and box office hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum will now be remade in Hindi. The Bollywood remake rights of the 2020 Malayalam film, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, has been acquired by actor John Abraham and will be bankrolled by his production house JA Entertainment.

The Malayalam film directed by Sachy and produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan had Prithviraj playing Koshy Kurien - an influential plantation owner and ex Havildar and Biju Menon playing Ayyappan Nair - a sub inspector posted in Attappadi in Palakkad. The story revolves around a conflict that rises due to the clash of their egos. The film also had director Ranjith in an important role, with Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads.

Jakes Bejoy composed the tunes for this flick with Sudeep Elamon cranking the camera and Ranjan Abraham roped in for editing.

According to reports, the film is also set to be remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati essaying Prithvirajâ€™s character and Ravi Teja or N Balakrishna playing the role done by Biju Menon. However there is no clarity regarding other details of the Telugu remake. While some reports suggested that Trivikram Srinivas was interested in directing the film, others indicated that director Sudheer Varmaâ€™s name had come up in the list.

Haarika and Hassine Creations and Suresh Productions will jointly bankroll the remake.

The film will also be remade in Tamil with the rights having been bagged by producer Kathiresan, who has made critically acclaimed films such as Aadukalam and Jigarthanda.

The producer is known for his penchant for good scripts. Both Aadukalam and Jigarthanda had bagged several awards and were box-office success as well. Jigathanda, it may be mentioned here, won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize apart from a host of awards such as Filmfare Awards South for Best Supporting Actor for Bobby Simha.

(With inputs from Digital Native)