Ayurveda didn't 'cure' Prince Charles of COVID-19: Ayush Minister's claims denied

Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik had claimed that Dr Isaac Mathai, who runs Soukya Ayurvedic Centre in Bengaluru had successfully treated Prince Charles, who has COVID-19.

The Minister of State for AYUSH and Goa's Lok Sabha MP Shripad Naik courted controversy after his statement that Ayurvedic treatment "cured" Prince Charles, who has COVID-19.

In a press briefing held in New Delhi, Shripad Naik had said, "I received a phone call from Dr Isaac Mathai, who runs the Soukya Ayurveda Resort in Bengaluru. He told me that his treatment of Prince Charles through Ayurveda and Homeopathy has been successful. This is just one example of how the system can work."

The Indian Express had reached out to the spokesperson for the Prince of Wales, who said that the Shripd Naik's claims were incorrect. "“This information is incorrect. The Prince of Wales followed the medical advice of the NHS (National Health Service) in the UK and nothing more," IE quoted Ella Lynch as saying.

TNM spoke to Dr Isaac Mathai who said that Prince Charles is "a patient of his" and he would not comment on the issue. "I have so many patients and I cannot speak about their health condition because it's a matter of confidentiality," Dr Mathai said.

On April 2, Prince Charles issued a video statement and thanked UK's National Health Service for its efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic "And at a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centres and to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud," the Economic Times quoted him as saying.

Prince Charles' wife and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles had undergone treatment at Dr Mathai's Soukya Ayurvedic Centre in November 2019.