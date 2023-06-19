Ayodhya saints call for ban on the film Adipurush, say characters are distorted

The saints claimed that the film has misrepresented the characters of Ramayana and shown Hindu deities in a 'distorted' manner, specifically Hanuman being shown with a beard and without a moustache.

Flix Controversy

Irked over the dialogues of the film Adipurush, saints in Ayodhya have demanded a ban on the film. Last year in October, the seers had objected to the 'distortion' seen in the film's trailer. They claimed that the film has misrepresented the characters of Ramayana and shown Hindu deities in a 'distorted' manner, specifically Hanuman being shown with a beard and without a moustache.

The head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, said that despite earlier protests, the filmmakers have misrepresented the characters of Ramayana and shown Hindu deities in a 'distorted' manner. "The dialogues are shameful and the film should be banned immediately," he said. "Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Ravana have been presented in a totally different manner. It depicts our deities in a completely different form against what we have read and known so far," Das added.

Raju Das, the priest of Hanuman Garhi temple, too sought a ban on the movie. "Bollywood is hell-bent on distorting Hindu religion. The movie Adipurush is a classic example of how it is least concerned about Hindu sentiments," said Raju Das. The Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, the most powerful body of Ayodhya saints has also backed the demand for a movie ban.

On June 16, the Hindu right-wing group, Hindu Sena, moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions for the removal or correction of alleged objectionable scenes involving characters such as Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman in the movie Adipurush. The plea claimed that the characters in the movie deviate from the portrayal of these religious figures in the epic Ramayana and that the movie "offends the sentiments” of the Hindu community by presenting the religious characters in "an inaccurate and inappropriate manner" that goes against the descriptions found in the works of authors like Maharishi Valmiki and Saint Tulsidas.