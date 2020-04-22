Axio Biosolutions launches hand sanitisers, surgical disinfectants underÂ RESIST+Â brand

The Bengaluru based startup, with its manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad, is determined to help the country build its own arsenal to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Axio Biosolutions has launched RESIST+, a hygiene and protection range to meet the growing demand due to the current pandemic. Funded by Ratan Tataâ€™s UC RNT, Omidyar Network and other investors, the startup has rolled out surgical hand disinfectants and hand sanitisers with a running capacity of 25,000 litres at present. The plan is to expand the capacity to 100,000 litres in the coming days.

The Bengaluru based startup, with its manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad, is determined to help the country build its own arsenal to fight the coronavirus crisis. The new product range, manufactured in compliance with WHO standards and Pharma regulations, will soon include masks and other protective gear.

Commenting on the rationale behind RESIST+, Leo Mavely, Founder & CEO, Axio Biosolutions, said, â€œFor India to tackle the pandemic, we need to address the large-scale shortage of quality hygiene and safety products. Hospitals are getting overwhelmed with deluge of patients and the dearth of quality products is a challenge. People are forced to procure sanitisers and disinfectants from various unvetted non-medical sources. The need of the hour is for medtech companies is to support in every way they can. At Axio, our priority is to meet the urgent demands from hospitals and institutions in India, followed by other regions."

With its foray into the hygiene and protection range with RESIST+, the company is determined to help India win the battle against the coronavirus. This may also become a permanent consumer product line with more innovative hygiene products with proprietary formula to be added under the brand RESIST+.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends using hand sanitisers and disinfectants with at least 60% alcohol content for greater efficacy. Resist + hand sanitiser contains 70% alcohol, while Resist + surgical hand disinfectant contains 75% alcohol, the company says. Currently, Axio is ramping up their supply chain during the lockdown with support from local governments to get their products to major cities.