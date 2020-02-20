Avinashi bus accident: Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased

Rs 30 lakh will be given to the families of the Kerala RTC staffers who died in the accident.

news #Avinashi Bus Accident

The Kerala government has announced a Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for the families of those who died in the Keraka RTC bus accident in Avinashi, in the Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Thursday. Transport minister AK Saseendran has said that Rs 2 lakh will be immediately provided as urgent assistance.

“The Kerala RTC staff are eligible for Rs 30 lakh each as per various insurance schemes of the Kerala RTC,” Saseendran said. Kerala RTC bus driver VD Gireesh and conductor VR Baiju also died in the accident.

The Kerala government will also bear the treatment expenses of those who have been injured. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given direction in this regard, said a statement from the CM’s office. As many as 19 people died in the accident, as per the latest official figure, though multiple reports say that the death toll is 20.

“The dead bodies of the deceased are kept at Sankar Hospital in Coimbatore. Post mortem has been performed on five bodies and they have been sent to Kerala. The post mortems are being done as and when family members start identifying the bodies. As many as 20 people are admitted in private hospitals with minor injuries. Two people with major injuries are admitted in Medical College Hospital. Tirupur district administration has made the arrangements in consultation with private hospitals. The treatment expense will be reimbursed by the Kerala government,” Palakkad district collector D Balamurali told the media.

“The shifting of people from hospitals will be decided in consultation with their relatives and also with the hospitals, considering the injuries they sustained,” he added.

AK Saseendran said that six people with minor injuries have left hospital on their own.

Kerala had earlier sent 20 ambulances to Coimbatore to bring the dead bodies of the deceased.

Meanwhile Palakkad District Collector has said that the relatives of the deceased can contact Pondy police station officials at 8300044804 or 9498177908 to collect their belongings.