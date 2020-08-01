Auto sales see revival in July, Maruti Suzuki records 88% growth month-on-month

Hyundai, M&M and Toyota Kirloskar all witnessed growth in total sales in July 2020 over the corresponding figures in the previous month.

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Saturday reported a growth of 88.2% in total sales in July over June 2020 and marginal year-on-year decline of 1.1% over July 2019. Accordingly, the company's total off-take declined to 108,064 units from 109,264 units sold during July 2019.

The total sales include 100,000 units off-take in the domestic market and 1,307 units to other OEM (original equipment manufacturer).

As per a company statement, exports during the period under review fell to 6,757 units from 9,258 units being shipped out in July 2019.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 108,064 units in July 2020. This is a growth of 88.2 per cent over June 2020 and a fall of 1.1 per cent over July 2019.”

"This includes domestic sales of 100,000 units and 1,307 units for other OEMs in the domestic market. In addition, the company exported 6,757 units in July 2020.”

Hyundai Motor India reported cumulative sales of 41,300 units during July 2020. This represents a growth of 53.9% over June 2020 and decline of 28% over July 2019.

"July'20 domestic sales volume is 98 per cent of July'19 domestic sales volume," the company said in a statement.

Out of the total, domestic sales accounted for 38,200 units and export another 3,100 units.

"As a responsible and caring organisation, it is our duty to humbly contribute towards triggering the country's economic revival. With the changing trend of preference for personal mobility, our consistent efforts are towards fulfilling the customer needs and meeting the market demand," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said in the statement.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday reported a 32.6% month-on-month growth over June 2020. However, this represented a 36% fall in its total sales during July, on a year-on-year basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it sold 25,678 units, including exports, last month, compared to 40,142 vehicles sold during the same period last year.

Similarly, the company reported a fall of 35% in domestic sales last month.

It sold 24,211 units during the period under review from an off-take of 37,474 units in July 2019.

M&M exported 1,467 units in the month under review, down from 2,668 vehicles which were shipped out in July 2019.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M said: "At Mahindra, we are happy to see a growing trend in our overall vehicle sales, buoyed by the continuing revival in demand, primarily in rural and semi urban India. It is encouraging to see that the enquiry and booking levels in July are significantly higher compared to June, both for 'Utility Vehicles and Small Commercial Vehicles'. As we ramp up production, the biggest challenge is on the supply side and working around these challenges is our top priority."

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 39.3% growth in wholesales in the month of July compared to June 2020.

Accordingly, the company sold a total of 5,386 units in July 2020, from an off-take of 3,866 units in the first month post unlock in June.

On year-on-year basis, it had sold a total of 10,423 units in the domestic market in July 2019 and exported 868 units of the Etios as well.

Commenting on the month's performance, Naveen Soni, Sr Vice President, Sales & Service -- TKM said that despite various challenges, the month of July witnessed better sales in terms of both retail and wholesales when compared to June. The first month post unlock (June) witnessed demand rekindling and retails being very good due to several factors including pending customer orders as well as pent up demand accumulated as a result of the extended lockdown, he said.

"However in July, as a result of sporadic lockdowns and extensions being imposed in several parts of the country, led us to a situation wherein our business was closed up to 20 per cent of the market, in and around mid-July. It was due to the rest of the 80 per cent of our business that has helped us close the month with a higher than June retails. Similarly, the lockdown called upon Bangalore also caused us to temporarily shutdown our plant for 4 days last month as a result of which we produced less than the numbers we had planned."