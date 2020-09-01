AUTO i CARE ties up with 48000 local garages to offer roadside assistance across India

The AUTO i CARE app helps customers to request roadside support for common issues like tyre replacement, low fuel, as well as for major repairs.

Atom Automobile Repairs

AUTO i CARE, a mobile app to help stranded motorists on the country’s highways, has tied up with 48000 local garages, mechanics and service centres to offer roadside assistance in about 998 cities countrywide, out of which 107 are Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. AUTO i CARE, launched in 2019, had an initial tie-up with 18000 garages nationwide.

AUTO i CARE helps customers to request roadside support for common issues like tyre replacement, jump-start, low fuel, or vehicle unlock, as well as major repairs to the vehicles or to have it towed to a local garage or mechanic. When support is requested, the app will provide real-time tracking of the inbound support vehicle – similar to popular ride-hailing apps – with an estimated time of arrival, automated SMS status updates, and tow driver contact information. The idea is to attend to car issues in just four clicks on the mobile app, within a timeframe of 20 to 30 minutes.

Sagar Joshi, Founder, AUTO i CARE said, “It was during a trip to Shirdi, when my car broke down in the middle of the night and we didn’t find a single service centre who could come to help, that the idea for creating AUTO i CARE germinated in my head. I realised the need to have a dedicated roadside assistance platform which will cater to any type of automobile across all highways in India. With a dedicated workforce, AUTO i CARE is aimed at providing smooth travel to people across highways, state highways, cities, etc. We are confident of our services and if the assistance does not reach in 20 minutes, it will be free.”

He added, “My background in automobile repair and sales helped me understand the pros and cons of this kind of service. Even during the current COVID pandemic lockdown, we have been out there on the roads helping essential services to keep working. During COVID-19 lockdown, maximum queries we got from places like Faridabad, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nagpur, Mumbai, Odisha, Pune, Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra and Noida. Daily we are getting over 1200+ enquires nationwide, and with 2 service centres for every 10 kms, we are in a position to reach out to a wide customer range. We have covered 2,28,000 kms throughout India and 238 National Highways.”

AUTO i CARE, says it has created employment opportunities and boosted Government of India’s #vocalforlocal initiative. AUTO i CARE is soon planning to start their standalone AUTO i CARE service centres. AUTO i CARE services can also be availed by bikers in Mumbai and Pune and will soon also cater to heavy vehicles. AUTO I CARE utilities consist of equipped workshops, expert workmanship, free pickup & drop, authentic spares and service warranty.