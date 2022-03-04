Australian cricketer Shane Warne passes away at 52

A heart attack is suspected to be the cause of death.

Australian cricketer Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52 after a suspected heart attack. According to reports, his management said he was found unresponsive at his villa and could not be revived.

Considered one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport, he was selected by a panel of cricket experts in 2000 as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century. He was the only bowler in this list.

Many of his best performances took place in the heated Ashes rivalry with England. A ball bowled by Warne to England's Mike Gatting in the 1993 Ashes series was famously hailed as the 'Ball of the Century'.

He officially retired from cricket in July 2013, the same year he was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. He finished his career as the second highest wicket-taker of all time in the Test cricket format, only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan. He played in the first four seasons of the Indian Premier League, captaining the Rajasthan Royals to victory in the first edition.

Just hours before his death, Shane Warne had posted a condolence message for Australia wicketkeeper-batter Rodney Marsh.

Many cricketers from India and other countries expressed shock at his sudden death.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said, “Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world.”

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said, “Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am. What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer.”

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad called it an extremely sad day for cricket. “Extremely sad day for cricket. An all time great and a modern day legend, Shane Warne has passed away. Tweeted in the morning about passing away of Rodney Marsh, and a few hours later , the great man has passed. Prayers for the soul and condolences to his loved ones (sic),” he wrote.

