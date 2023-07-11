Australian Consulate opens in Bengaluru, Hilary McGeachy is Consul-General

Australia has opened a new consulate in Bengaluru, the fifth one in the country after New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. The consulate is located at the Ritz Carlton on Residency Road and has jurisdiction over Karnataka and Telangana. Hilary McGeachy has been named the Australian Consul-General in Bengaluru. Ms McGeachy is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and has previously served overseas in India and Germany.

Other senior diplomats at the consulate are Hyung-Min Kim, who is the Deputy Consul General, Brian Diamond, Andrew Collister and Harriet White. “There has never been a better time in the Australia-India relationship. The close bonds between the two countries are cemented by shared strategic goals, economic complementarity and strong people-to-people links. The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement came into effect in December 2022 and we continue to strive for an early conclusion of the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement,” the consulate said in an official statement.

“The opening of Australian Consulate General Bengaluru will help connect Australian businesses to India’s booming digital economy and innovation ecosystem, and reinforce our growing links in education, science and research and a range of other fields in both Karnataka and Telangana,” it further said.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced in May the opening of a new Australian Consulate in Bengaluru, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will open a consulate in Brisbane as part of the efforts of the two countries to enhance bilateral ties.