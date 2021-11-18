Australia to set up consulate in Bengaluru, says PM Scott Morrison

The announcement was made during Scott Morrison's virtual inaugural address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS).

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that a new consulate would be opened in Bengaluru during his virtual inaugural address at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) on Wednesday, November 17. "I'm pleased to let you know that Australia is also seeking to establish a new Consulate General in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is the world's fastest growing technology hub, and of course we want to be a part of it. It is home to a third of India's unicorn companies," Morrison said.

"Australia's new mission in Bengaluru would expand our diplomatic presence in India to five posts. Australia will deepen its ties with India's innovators, technologists and entrepreneurs, as well as the Indian government at all levels," he added. The Australian PM said that he is delighted to join the Bengaluru Tech Summit. "I want to thank my good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, for once again hosting what is the region's largest technology event," he said. Australia also plans to set up a Centre of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technology Policy in India.

"Our countries share a deep friendship – ‘mateship' as we say in Australia, or as you say, ‘maitri'. Australia and India are diverse, multicultural and liberal democracies which seek a world that is prosperous, safe and secure, and where human dignity is best expressed through choice and freedom," he said.

Morrison said that technology is at the forefront of the comprehensive strategic partnership he signed with Prime Minister Modi last year. "We're already making great progress. We're sharing expertise on cyber and critical technologies like quantum computing and AI," he said. "I'm honoured that Prime Minister Modi will address the Sydney Dialogue on Thursday. The ties that bind our nations are indeed strong and abiding," he added.

In a statement, Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, said, “Bengaluru and its vibrant business community will play a determinative role in India’s rise as a technological superpower. It is home to significant biotech, aerospace and defence industries, a thriving start-up ecosystem, India’s national space agency as well as leading education and research institutions.”

“The new Consulate-General will focus on deepening Australia’s ties to India’s vibrant innovators, technologists and entrepreneurs. It will support Australian businesses in one of the world’s most important commercial centres. Half of the next billion internet users are projected to be in India, and India’s digital economy, centred on Bengaluru, is set to grow to US $1 trillion by 2025,” she added.

With IANS inputs