Audio of Prajwal Devaraj’s ‘Inspector Vikram’ launched

The audio launch happened in Hubbali on Friday with Ramesh Aravind, Daali Dhananjay, Ashika Ranganath, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Deepika Das as guests of honor.

Flix Sandalwood

Prajwal Devaraj, who is overwhelmed with responses for his latest outing, Gentleman, is gearing up for his next, Inspector Vikram. The audio launch of the film happened in Hubbali on Friday. Gracing this event as guests of honor were Ramesh Aravind, Daali Dhananjay, Ashika Ranganath, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Deepika Das. Interestingly the event also celebrated as Prajwal’s 30th project.

The film is directed by Narasimha and produced by Vikyath VR under his banner. Prajwal Devaraj and Bhavana play the lead pair in Inspector Vikram which also has Raghu Mukherjee as the villain. The technical crew of the film comprises Anoop Seelin for music, Naveen Kumar for cinematography and Sathish and Sreenivas for art direction. Reports say that while Prajwal Devaraj will be seen in the title role of Inspector Vikram, Bhavana will be playing the role of a drug peddler.

Prajwal Devaraj’s wife Ragini Ramachandran will be making her acting debut in films with Inspector Vikram in a cameo appearance. While making her debut with Inspector Vikram, Ragini is also eyeing meaty roles. Reports say that she has inked a deal to star in a film that will be directed by Raghu Samarth. It will be a heroine-centric film with a performance-oriented role. Titled as Vijaya Dasami, the film’s official muhurat happened on the Vijaya Dasami day last year.

Interestingly, Darshan will also be seen in a guest role in Inspector Vikram and reports suggest that the Challenging Star will be essaying the role of the freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh. It may be mentioned here that Darshan has appeared in guest roles in films such as Jothe Jotheyali, Arasu, Mumtaz, Agraja and Chowka earlier, and will be adding one more to this flick with Inspector Vikram.

(Content provided by Digital Native)