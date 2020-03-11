On Wednesday, the cyber crime branch of the Hyderabad police arrested a 35-year-old auto driver, Rehmat Shareef, for circulating an audio message over social media warning the Muslim community in Hyderabad of possible communal violence similar to those seen in Delhi. The audio, predictably, created panic among locals. The voice message reached the social media feed of local politicians and social activists who, in turn, reached out to the Hyderabad police seeking action.

The police told TNM that Rehmat allegedly created the audio clip in response to content that he read over WhatsApp, which seemed to be an excerpt from a blog post. The content, based on which Rehmat created the audio clip, supposedly claimed that Hyderabad had been chosen as the city where communal violence would be unleashed next.

The police have taken Rehmat into custody and booked him under Indian Penal Code Section 505 (creating public mischief), Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), and Section 298 (uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

However, KVN Prasad, Assistant Commissioner of Police with the cyber crime branch of Hyderabad police, says the team will need technical evidence to prove Rehmat's link to audio. "He says he got a message from a group and thus recorded this audio,” said Prasad.

The blog that was circulated a lot on social media was titled- “Hyderabad is next target after Delhi as Muslims not prepared to defend” on March 7. The article claimed to have gotten this information from sources inside the BJP. The blog called for awareness among the locals and the formation of “protection committees” to keep an eye on strangers and bachelors new to the locality.