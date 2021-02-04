Audio launch date for Kichcha Sudeepâ€™s â€˜Kotigobba 3â€™ revealed

The â€˜Kotigobba 3â€™ event will reportedly be a grand affair and will be aired on television.

Flix SANDALWOOD

The audio launch of the Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3 is all set to take place on March 28 this year. Reports are that the audio launch will be a grand public event organised by programme head Parameshwar Gundkal, and will be aired on television.

The promotional events for Kotigobba 3 are all set to begin this month, after Sudeep returns from his Dubai visit. The star was in Dubai to celebrate his Silver Jubilee in cinema and reveal the title logo of his upcoming film Vikranth Rona. Recently the makers kick-started the promotions of the film in Dubai. The title logo and a sneak peek of the movie were displayed on Dubaiâ€™s Burj Khalifa amid a lot of fanfare, along with a glimpse of Sudeepâ€™s journey in the film industry.

Besides playing the lead role in Kotigobba 3, Sudeep also penned the story. The film is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das will be playing the female leads in this film, with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga, and Ravi Shankar. This film is being bankrolled by Surappa Babu. Kotigobba 3 is scheduled to hit the marquee on April 29 this year.

It may be noted that Kotigobba 2, a box office hit, was directed by KS Ravi Kumar and starred Kiccha Sudeep and Nithya Menen as the lead pair. The film was produced by Rockline Venkatesh and M B Babu, under the banners Rockline Productions and Rambabu Productions. Kotigobba 2 raked in Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box office when it released in August 2016. With its hit status, film buffs are eagerly waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3.

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari are busy with Vikranth Rona, their first outing together. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is producing the film under his banner.

While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna. Kichcha Sudeepâ€™s look in Vikranth Rona was revealed last year amid much hype. Nirup Bhandariâ€™s look was revealed as well. The technical crew of Vikranth Rona includes B Ajaneesh Loknath for music, William David for cinematography and Ashik Kusugolli for editing.

