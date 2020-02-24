'Attakathi' Dinesh’s 'Pallu Padama Paathuka' release date announced

Vijay Varatharaj, popular on Youtube for his fun videos on his own channel Temple Monkeys, is making his debut as a director with this film.

Flix Kollywood

Attakathi Dinesh’s next outing at the theatres will be Pallu Padama Paathuka. Incidentally, it will be a zombie comedy, a genre that has not been touched by many in the Tamil film industry. Vijay Varatharaj, popular on Youtube for his fun videos on his own channel Temple Monkeys, is making his debut as a director with Pallu Padama Paathuka.

With Dinesh in the lead role, the film will have Sanchita Shetty playing the female lead. The others in the star cast include Shah Ra, Rishikanth, Linga, Rajendran, Jagan, Dheena and others in supporting roles.

Music for this venture has been scored by Balamurali Balu. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and is currently into the post-production mode. According to an announcement from its filmmakers, Pallu Padama Paathuka will hit the marquee on March 13.

It may be noted here that Dinesh’s last release was Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu, directed by Athiyan Athirai. The film was out at the theatres in December last year. Well, known director, Pa Ranjith had bankrolled it under his banner.

The film starred Anandhi as the female lead, with Munishkanth, Riythvika, John Vijay, G Marimuthu, Charles Vinoth and others in supporting roles. The technical crew of this film comprised Tenma for music, Kishore Kumar for cinematography and RK Selva for editing.

Dinesh also awaits the release of another film Vaaraayo Vennilaave written and directed by debutant R Sashidharan. A majority of the film has been shot in Kerala which stars Haripriya as the female lead. Despite being completed in 2014, the film remains unreleased due to unknown reasons.

Apart from that, Dinesh's upcoming projects is Naanum Single Thaan by R Gopi that has Deepti Sati as the female lead. Bankrolled by Jayabalan Jayakumar and Punnagai Pooo Gheetha, the film also features Motta Rajenderan, Monabala, and Rama among others in key roles. On the technical front, K Anand Raj has shot the film while Anthony has handled the cuts.

(Content provided by Digital Native)