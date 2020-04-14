Atlee to present long-delayed 'Andhaghaaram'

On Tuesday Atlee released the official trailer of the film.

Flix Kollywood

Director Atlee had ventured into production under his home banner A for Apple with Jiivaâ€™s Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae in 2017. The director/producer has now announced his next production venture.

The Bigil director has acquired the rights of long-delayed film Andhaghaaram which had been in the cans for a long time. Directed by debutant filmmaker Vignarajan, Arjun Das of Kaithi fame and Vinoth Kishan of Naan Mahan Alla fame are playing the lead roles in.

On Tuesday Atlee released the official trailer of the film.

In an interview, the film's director has said, "The film is a supernatural suspense thriller and stars Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal. We completed the shooting of the film last year and when we were going to release the film along with the promotional material, the lockdown came into place. That's why we've opted for a low-key announcement. Director Atlee saw the film and he really liked it, so he's presenting it now. We are planning to release the trailer on Tuesday on the occasion of Tamil New Year."

The film also stars Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal in important roles. The film will be produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram from Passion Studios Production in association with K Poorna Chandra of O2 Pictures and Priya Atlee.

The film will have music by Pradeep Kumar, with cinematography by Damaal Dumeel fame AM Edwin Sakay. Andhaghaaram has Sathyaraj Natarajan on board as the editor.

Atlee's last directorial venture was Bigil, which had Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. The sports drama had Nayanthara playing the female lead. Vijay was seen playing a dual role in the film. Jackie Shroff played the main antagonist, while Vivekh and Yogi Babu played supporting roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)