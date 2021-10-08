Atharvaa-Anupama Parameswaran's Thalli Pogathey to release in theatres

Helmed and produced by Kannan, the film also stars actor Amitash Pradhan in a pivotal role.

Flix Kollywood

Actors Atharvaa, Anupama Parameswaran and Amitash Pradhan’s upcoming Tamil film Thalli Pogathey is all set to hit the big screens on October 14. Touted to be a rom-com, the film is helmed by director Kannan. Sharing the news with fans, Masala Pix, the production banner bankrolling the project, wrote: “Get ready to fall in immense love and surprise romantic tale #Thallipogathey. Releasing in theatres on October 14”.

Director Kannan is also producing the film under his home banner Masala Pix, in association with MKRP Productions. Thalli Pogathey is the Tamil remake of the Telugu film Ninnu Kori. Composer Gopi Sunder is taking care of the soundtrack and background score for the project. The technical team comprises N Shanmuga Sundaram as DOP, Selva RK as editor and Silva as stunt choreographer. It has lyrics and dialogues by Kabilan Vairamuthu and art by Rajkumar.

The title of the film is inspired by the song of the same name from Gautham Menon’s Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, starring actors Silambarasan TR and Manjima Mohan. Sung by Sid Sriram, Dinesh Kanagaratnam and Aparna Narayanan, the song ‘Thalli Pogathey’ went viral online following its release.

Thalli Pogathey is based on the romantic tale of the lead couple, who come from different walks of life. The original Telugu film Ninnu Kori starred Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead roles. Actors Murali Sharma and Tanikella Bharani also starred in significant roles. Gopi Sunder was on board as the music composer for Ninnu Kori too. The film was directed by Shiva Niravana, with screenplay by Kona Venkat. Thalli Pogathey is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments.

Meanwhile, actor Atharvaa, who was recently seen in streaming platform Netflix’s recently released Tamil anthology film Navarasa, has a number of projects In his kitty. On the other hand, actor Anupama Parameswaram is gearing up for the release of upcoming films 18 Pages and Rowdy Boys.