Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest lineup of gaming-focused laptops in India. The latest lineup offers Zephyrus S15, Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M15, Vivobook Gaming (F571), and TUF Gaming F15 and F17 laptops, powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors.

"As a leader in the gaming industry, we have always striven to help gamers and creators gain an advantage over their opponents enabling them to be a step ahead from the regular audience helping them push boundaries of performance and comfort,'' Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said in a statement.

Priced at Rs 2,34,990, the ROG Zephyrus S15 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10875H processor and GeForce 'RTX 2080-SUPER Max-Q GPU' with support for ROG Boost and G-Sync technologies.

It has up to 32GB RAM and features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS-level display.

The laptop is powered by a 76Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery with a 240W power adapter. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 and weighs 1.9 kg.

The ROG Zephyrus M15 with up to 32GB RAM is powered by the 10th generation Intel i7-10875H/i7-10750H chips. There are two graphic options available - one with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and the other with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti.

Available for Rs 1,39,990, the laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth along with the Range Boost technology.

Another key laptop Zephyrus S17 is powered by Intel 10th Generation Core i7-10875H or Intel 10th Generation Core i7-10750H.

In addition, the company also launched TUF Gaming F15 and TUF F17, at a starting price of Rs 68,990.