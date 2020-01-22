'Asuran' Telugu remake titled 'Naarappa', first-look out

Reportedly, the makers are planning to rope in Priyamani to reprise Manju Warrier's role from the original.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to remake Dhanush-Vetrimaaran's Asuran in Telugu. Director Sreekanth Addala who is known for films like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Brahmotsavam will be directing Venkatesh again in this Telugu remake.

The film went on floors on Tuesday and the actor has shared his look from the film, which has now gone viral on social media. Titled Naarappa, sources say the first schedule will last for 30 days and the second schedule will begin in Hyderabad later. The film is expected to be shot across a span of 130 days.

According to reports, the film might be loosely based on the Karamchedu massacre which happened in 1985. A conflict between Dalits and Kamma landlords resulted in the killings of six Dalits and grievouly injuring 20 more.

Initially, it was rumoured that Shriya Saran is likely to reprise Manju Warrier’s role from the original. The latest is that the makers are planning to rope in Priyamani to Manju Warrier's role. Mani Sharma will be composing music, Shyam K Naidu will handle cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit.

Peter Hein has been roped in for stunts. The film is being bankrolled by Suresh Babu along with original producer Kalaipuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions and V Creations, respectively.

Asuran which was directed by Vetrimaaran was a thrilling-bloodied war against caste and received rave reviews upon release. The film became Dhanush's first film to reach the Rs 100 crore market.

Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Dhanu under his banner V Creations, the film also had Manju Warrier, Pasupathi, director Balaji Sakthivel, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram and actor Karunas’s son Ken Karunas.

(Content provided by Digital Native)