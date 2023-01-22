Assured Shah Rukh there will be no untoward incident: Assam CM on Pathaan protests

A day earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said â€˜Who is Shah Rukh Khan?â€™ while answering media queries about the violent protests by Bajrang Dal activists in the state.

Flix Controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan talked to him over the phone early on Sunday, January 22, and expressed concern over a protest against his new film Pathaan in Guwahati city. CM Himanta assured the actor that his government will enquire about the demonstration against the movie and ensure that "no such untoward incidents" would occur again.

The development comes a day after the CM said "who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan", while responding to queries by reporters about the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in Guwahati on Friday, where the film is slated to be screened. The far right-wing group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them.

"Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it's the duty of the state government to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents [happen]," Sarma said on Twitter.

Notably, the CM had on Saturday said that action would be taken if law and order is violated, though Shah Rukh Khan had not called him over the matter.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and the movie Pathaan have been facing a backlash from far-right Hindutva groups especially after a song from the film, â€˜Besharam Rangâ€™, had released, in which the female lead actor Deepika Padukone is seen in a saffron bikini.

Many leaders, including those in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded a ban on the film. Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25.

