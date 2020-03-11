Assistant labour commissioner in Telangana found dead days after he went missing

Anand Reddy was found dead in a forest area in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district after he went missing on March 7.

news Crime

An Assistant Commissioner of Labour (ACL) working in Khammam district of Telangana was found dead in a forest area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, days after he had gone missing. The police suspect that the officerm Anand Reddy, was murdered over a financial dispute.

The police said that one person was arrested and a manhunt was launched to nab another accused, who was absconding.

A senior official said that based on a complaint filed by Anand Reddy's brother on March 8, a missing case was registered

"His (Anand's) brother, a Forest Beat Officer, filed the complaint on March 8 with the police stating that since March 7, his brother had been missing. So, a missing case was registered and investigation was taken up. Four special parties were formed to trace him out," Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder told PTI over phone.

Some suspects were also detained and examined. As of Tuesday evening, the police did not confirm whether the body found in the forest, was that of Anand Reddy.

Asked on media reports that the Labour official was found murdered on Tuesday, Commissioner Ravinder said, "Unless we see and find the body we cannot confirm. Teams have already gone to suspected places. Once we will unravel everything, we will inform the matter to the media."

Meanwhile, a relative of Anand Reddy told reporters that he (Anand) had informed him that one Pradeep Reddy owed him around Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh and Pradeep had asked Anand to come to Bhupalpally and he went there.

"Anand said that Pradeep had told him he will hand over the amount or will show a plot," the relative said, adding that later, Anand's phone was found switched off and the whereabouts of Pradeep were also not known.

After going through CCTV footage, the police anaged to trace Pradeep travelling with Anand in Warangal on March 7. They traced his whereabouts and took him into custody, following which he reportedly confessed to committing the crime along with the help of a few others.

Anand's body was shifted to a government hospital for a post mortem. Further investigation is underway.

